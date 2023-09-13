Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

GMR Power & Urban Infra Share Price Live blog for 13 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:37 AM IST Trade
Livemint

GMR Power & Urban Infra stock price went up today, 13 Sep 2023, by 6.37 %. The stock closed at 33.27 per share. The stock is currently trading at 35.39 per share. Investors should monitor GMR Power & Urban Infra stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

GMR Power & Urban Infra

On the last day, the stock of GMR Power & Urban Infra opened at 34.01 and closed at 33.27. The highest price recorded during the day was 36.59, while the lowest was 34.01. The market capitalization of the company is 2140.95 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 39.2, and the 52-week low is 14.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,098,489 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Sep 2023, 10:37 AM IST GMR Power & Urban Infra share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
KPI Green Energy778.65-12.55-1.59953.8345.02813.57
Waaree Renewable Technologies1225.2-8.9-0.721509.45425.052550.23
GMR Power & Urban Infra35.52.236.739.214.322142.76
Gujarat Industries Power Company126.95-0.15-0.12145.070.711920.13
Orient Green Power Company13.7-0.16-1.1515.377.091116.98
13 Sep 2023, 10:00 AM IST GMR Power & Urban Infra share price Live :GMR Power & Urban Infra closed at ₹33.27 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, GMR Power & Urban Infra had a volume of 1,099,108 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 33.27.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.