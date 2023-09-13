GMR Power & Urban Infra Share Price Live blog for 13 Sep 2023

On the last day, the stock of GMR Power & Urban Infra opened at ₹34.01 and closed at ₹33.27. The highest price recorded during the day was ₹36.59, while the lowest was ₹34.01. The market capitalization of the company is ₹2140.95 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹39.2, and the 52-week low is ₹14.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,098,489 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
13 Sep 2023, 10:37 AM IST
GMR Power & Urban Infra share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|KPI Green Energy
|778.65
|-12.55
|-1.59
|953.8
|345.0
|2813.57
|Waaree Renewable Technologies
|1225.2
|-8.9
|-0.72
|1509.45
|425.05
|2550.23
|GMR Power & Urban Infra
|35.5
|2.23
|6.7
|39.2
|14.32
|2142.76
|Gujarat Industries Power Company
|126.95
|-0.15
|-0.12
|145.0
|70.71
|1920.13
|Orient Green Power Company
|13.7
|-0.16
|-1.15
|15.37
|7.09
|1116.98
13 Sep 2023, 10:00 AM IST
