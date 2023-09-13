GMR Power & Urban Infra Share Price Live blog for 13 Sep 2023

On the last day, the stock of GMR Power & Urban Infra opened at ₹34.01 and closed at ₹33.27. The highest price recorded during the day was ₹36.59, while the lowest was ₹34.01. The market capitalization of the company is ₹2140.95 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹39.2, and the 52-week low is ₹14.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,098,489 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.