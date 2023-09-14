Hello User
GMR Power & Urban Infra share price Today Live Updates : GMR Power & Urban Infra sees positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:11 AM IST
Livemint

GMR Power & Urban Infra stock price went up today, 14 Sep 2023, by 3.77 %. The stock closed at 36.59 per share. The stock is currently trading at 37.97 per share. Investors should monitor GMR Power & Urban Infra stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

GMR Power & Urban Infra

GMR Power & Urban Infra's stock opened at 34.01 and closed at 33.27 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 36.59 and a low of 34.01. The market capitalization of the company is 2208.55 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 39.2 and the 52-week low is 14.32. The BSE volume for the stock was 1697319 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Sep 2023, 09:11 AM IST GMR Power & Urban Infra share price Today :GMR Power & Urban Infra trading at ₹37.97, up 3.77% from yesterday's ₹36.59

The stock price of GMR Power & Urban Infra has increased by 3.77% to 37.97. This represents a net change of 1.38 in the stock price.

14 Sep 2023, 08:11 AM IST GMR Power & Urban Infra share price Live :GMR Power & Urban Infra closed at ₹33.27 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, GMR Power & Urban Infra had a BSE volume of 1,697,319 shares. The closing price for the stock was 33.27.

