GMR Power & Urban Infra share price Today Live Updates : GMR Power & Urban Infra Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

On the last day, the stock price of GMR Power & Urban Infra opened at ₹34.06 and closed at ₹35.85. The stock reached a high of ₹34.06 and a low of ₹34.06 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹2055.84 crore. The stock has a 52-week high of ₹48.6 and a 52-week low of ₹14.32. The BSE volume for the day was 133,853 shares.
The current stock price of GMR Power & Urban Infra is ₹34.06, with a percentage change of -4.99%. This means that the stock has decreased by 4.99% compared to the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is -1.79, indicating a decline in value.
Today's low and high price for GMR Power & Urban Infra stock is ₹34.06.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|KPI Green Energy
|821.4
|0.7
|0.09
|953.8
|345.0
|2968.05
|Waaree Renewable Technologies
|1257.0
|3.75
|0.3
|1509.45
|425.05
|2616.42
|GMR Power & Urban Infra
|34.06
|-1.79
|-4.99
|48.6
|14.32
|2055.84
|Gujarat Industries Power Company
|138.8
|0.35
|0.25
|148.8
|70.71
|2099.37
|Orient Green Power Company
|14.1
|0.65
|4.83
|15.37
|7.09
|1149.6
On the last day of trading for GMR Power & Urban Infra on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 133,853. The closing price of the shares was ₹35.85.
