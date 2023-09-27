GMR Power & Urban Infra share price Today Live Updates : GMR Power & Urban Infra Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

On the last day, the stock price of GMR Power & Urban Infra opened at ₹34.06 and closed at ₹35.85. The stock reached a high of ₹34.06 and a low of ₹34.06 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹2055.84 crore. The stock has a 52-week high of ₹48.6 and a 52-week low of ₹14.32. The BSE volume for the day was 133,853 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.