GMR Power & Urban Infra share price Today Live Updates : GMR Power & Urban Infra Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

GMR Power & Urban Infra stock price went down today, 27 Sep 2023, by -4.99 %. The stock closed at 35.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 34.06 per share. Investors should monitor GMR Power & Urban Infra stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, the stock price of GMR Power & Urban Infra opened at 34.06 and closed at 35.85. The stock reached a high of 34.06 and a low of 34.06 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 2055.84 crore. The stock has a 52-week high of 48.6 and a 52-week low of 14.32. The BSE volume for the day was 133,853 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Sep 2023, 11:16 AM IST GMR Power & Urban Infra share price update :GMR Power & Urban Infra trading at ₹34.06, down -4.99% from yesterday's ₹35.85

The current stock price of GMR Power & Urban Infra is 34.06, with a percentage change of -4.99%. This means that the stock has decreased by 4.99% compared to the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is -1.79, indicating a decline in value.

27 Sep 2023, 11:15 AM IST GMR Power & Urban Infra share price live: Today's Price range

Today's low and high price for GMR Power & Urban Infra stock is 34.06.

27 Sep 2023, 10:34 AM IST GMR Power & Urban Infra share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
KPI Green Energy821.40.70.09953.8345.02968.05
Waaree Renewable Technologies1257.03.750.31509.45425.052616.42
GMR Power & Urban Infra34.06-1.79-4.9948.614.322055.84
Gujarat Industries Power Company138.80.350.25148.870.712099.37
Orient Green Power Company14.10.654.8315.377.091149.6
27 Sep 2023, 10:20 AM IST GMR Power & Urban Infra share price Live :GMR Power & Urban Infra closed at ₹35.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for GMR Power & Urban Infra on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 133,853. The closing price of the shares was 35.85.

