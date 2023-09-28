Hello User
GMR Power & Urban Infra Share Price Live blog for 28 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:06 AM IST Trade
Livemint

GMR Power & Urban Infra stock price went down today, 28 Sep 2023, by -4.99 %. The stock closed at 35.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 34.06 per share. Investors should monitor GMR Power & Urban Infra stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

GMR Power & Urban Infra

On the last day of trading, the open price of GMR Power & Urban Infra was 34.06, and the close price was 35.85. The stock had a high and low of 34.06 throughout the day. The market capitalization of the company is 2055.84 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 48.6, and the 52-week low is 14.32. The BSE volume for the stock was 258,220 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Sep 2023, 08:06 AM IST GMR Power & Urban Infra share price Live :GMR Power & Urban Infra closed at ₹35.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for GMR Power & Urban Infra on the BSE, there were 258,220 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 35.85.

