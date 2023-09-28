GMR Power & Urban Infra Share Price Live blog for 28 Sep 2023

On the last day of trading, the open price of GMR Power & Urban Infra was ₹34.06, and the close price was ₹35.85. The stock had a high and low of ₹34.06 throughout the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹2055.84 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹48.6, and the 52-week low is ₹14.32. The BSE volume for the stock was 258,220 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.