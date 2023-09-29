GMR Power & Urban Infra share price Today Live Updates : GMR Power & Urban Infra sees positive trading day

On the last day of trading, GMR Power & Urban Infra opened at ₹34 and closed at ₹34.06. The stock reached a high of ₹35.76 and a low of ₹34 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹2146.99 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹48.6, while the 52-week low is ₹14.32. The BSE volume for GMR Power & Urban Infra was 3,215,717 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
