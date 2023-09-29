Hello User
GMR Power & Urban Infra share price Today Live Updates : GMR Power & Urban Infra sees positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:12 AM IST Trade
Livemint

GMR Power & Urban Infra stock price went up today, 29 Sep 2023, by 1.49 %. The stock closed at 35.57 per share. The stock is currently trading at 36.1 per share. Investors should monitor GMR Power & Urban Infra stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

GMR Power & Urban Infra

On the last day of trading, GMR Power & Urban Infra opened at 34 and closed at 34.06. The stock reached a high of 35.76 and a low of 34 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 2146.99 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 48.6, while the 52-week low is 14.32. The BSE volume for GMR Power & Urban Infra was 3,215,717 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Sep 2023, 09:12 AM IST GMR Power & Urban Infra share price Today :GMR Power & Urban Infra trading at ₹36.1, up 1.49% from yesterday's ₹35.57

The current stock price of GMR Power & Urban Infra is 36.1, with a percent change of 1.49 and a net change of 0.53. This suggests that the stock has increased by 1.49% from its previous closing price. The net change of 0.53 indicates that the stock has gained 0.53 points since the last trading session.

29 Sep 2023, 08:11 AM IST GMR Power & Urban Infra share price Live :GMR Power & Urban Infra closed at ₹34.06 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for GMR Power & Urban Infra on the BSE, the company had a volume of 3,215,717 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 34.06.

