Goa Carbons Share Price Live blog for 16 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:34 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Goa Carbons stock price went up today, 16 Jan 2024, by 2.11 %. The stock closed at 603.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 616.55 per share. Investors should monitor Goa Carbons stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Goa Carbons Stock Price Today

Goa Carbons Share Price Today : Goa Carbons had an open price of 605.85 and a close price of 603.8 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of 623.55 and a low of 605.85. The market capitalization of Goa Carbons is 564.21 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 619 and the 52-week low is 391.8. The BSE volume for the stock on the last trading day was 16,628 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Jan 2024, 11:34 AM IST Goa Carbons share price live: Stock Peers

16 Jan 2024, 11:12 AM IST Goa Carbons share price live: Today's Price range

The Goa Carbons stock had a low price of 605.85 and a high price of 623.55 for the current day.

16 Jan 2024, 11:00 AM IST Goa Carbons share price Live :Goa Carbons closed at ₹603.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Goa Carbons on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 16,628. The closing price for the stock was 603.8.

