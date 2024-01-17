Hello User
Goa Carbons Share Price Live blog for 17 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:07 AM IST
Livemint

Goa Carbons stock price went down today, 17 Jan 2024, by -0.3 %. The stock closed at 603.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 602 per share. Investors should monitor Goa Carbons stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Goa Carbons Stock Price Today

Goa Carbons Share Price Today : Goa Carbons had an open price of 605.85 and a close price of 603.8 on the last day. The stock had a high of 623.55 and a low of 592.2. The market capitalization of the company is 550.89 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 619 and the 52-week low is 391.8. The trading volume on the BSE was 29,251 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Jan 2024, 08:07 AM IST Goa Carbons share price Live :Goa Carbons closed at ₹603.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of shares for Goa Carbons on the BSE was 29,251. The closing price for the shares was 603.8.

