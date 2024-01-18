Goa Carbons share price Today Live Updates : Goa Carbons Sees Positive Trading Day

Goa Carbons Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Goa Carbons opened at a price of ₹632.85 and closed at ₹605.55. The stock's high for the day was ₹726.65, while the low was ₹626.25. The market capitalization of Goa Carbons is ₹660.52 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹623.55, and the 52-week low is ₹391.8. The total BSE volume for the day was 246,590 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of Goa Carbons stock shows that the stock price is ₹721.8. There has been a 19.2% percent change in the stock price, leading to a net change of 116.25.
On the last day of trading for Goa Carbons on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 246,590. The closing price for the stock was ₹605.55.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!