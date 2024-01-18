Hello User
Goa Carbons share price Today Live Updates : Goa Carbons Sees Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Goa Carbons stock price went up today, 18 Jan 2024, by 19.2 %. The stock closed at 605.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 721.8 per share. Investors should monitor Goa Carbons stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Goa Carbons Stock Price Today

Goa Carbons Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Goa Carbons opened at a price of 632.85 and closed at 605.55. The stock's high for the day was 726.65, while the low was 626.25. The market capitalization of Goa Carbons is 660.52 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 623.55, and the 52-week low is 391.8. The total BSE volume for the day was 246,590 shares.

18 Jan 2024, 09:00 AM IST Goa Carbons share price Today :Goa Carbons trading at ₹721.8, up 19.2% from yesterday's ₹605.55

The current data of Goa Carbons stock shows that the stock price is 721.8. There has been a 19.2% percent change in the stock price, leading to a net change of 116.25.

18 Jan 2024, 08:10 AM IST Goa Carbons share price Live :Goa Carbons closed at ₹605.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Goa Carbons on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 246,590. The closing price for the stock was 605.55.

