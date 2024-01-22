Goa Carbons share price Today Live Updates : Goa Carbones Sees Positive Trading Day

Goa Carbons Share Price Today : Goa Carbon's stock opened at ₹708.9 and closed at ₹703.65 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹739.9 and a low of ₹708.9 during the day. The market capitalization of Goa Carbon is ₹656.54 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹748.9 and ₹391.8 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 12,849 shares on the BSE. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Goa Carbons share price update :Goa Carbons trading at ₹717.45, up 1.96% from yesterday's ₹703.65 The current data for Goa Carbons stock shows that the stock price is ₹717.45. There has been a 1.96% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 13.8. This indicates that the stock has experienced some positive movement in the market. Investors may interpret this as a potential opportunity for growth in the stock. However, further analysis of the company's financials and market conditions is recommended before making any investment decisions.

Goa Carbons share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Tide Water Oil India 1416.7 53.6 3.93 1467.0 809.75 2407.66 Selan Exploration Technology 535.55 1.6 0.3 553.4 222.35 814.04 Goa Carbons 717.45 13.8 1.96 748.9 391.8 656.54 Sanmit Infra 28.14 1.34 5.0 94.74 24.98 444.63 GP Petroleums 59.8 1.42 2.43 65.35 30.9 304.89

Goa Carbons share price live: Today's Price range The current day's high for Goa Carbons stock is ₹739.9 and the low is ₹708.9.

Goa Carbons share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 17.63% 3 Months 15.85% 6 Months 31.7% YTD 23.22% 1 Year 18.59%

Goa Carbons share price Live :Goa Carbons closed at ₹703.65 on last trading day On the last day of trading for Goa Carbons on the BSE, a total of 12,849 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹703.65.