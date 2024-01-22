 Goa Carbons share price Today Live Updates : Goa Carbones Sees Positive Trading Day | Mint
Active Stocks
Sat Jan 20 2024 15:57:53
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,478.65 0.54%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,008.30 0.92%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 631.50 0.61%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 133.90 -0.22%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 308.10 -0.11%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Goa Carbons share price Today Live Updates : Goa Carbones Sees Positive Trading Day
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Goa Carbons share price Today Live Updates : Goa Carbones Sees Positive Trading Day

4 min read . Updated: 22 Jan 2024, 11:01 AM IST
Livemint

Goa Carbons stock price went up today, 22 Jan 2024, by 1.96 %. The stock closed at 703.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 717.45 per share. Investors should monitor Goa Carbons stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Goa Carbons Stock Price TodayPremium
Goa Carbons Stock Price Today

Goa Carbons Share Price Today : Goa Carbon's stock opened at 708.9 and closed at 703.65 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 739.9 and a low of 708.9 during the day. The market capitalization of Goa Carbon is 656.54 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 748.9 and 391.8 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 12,849 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Jan 2024, 11:01:39 AM IST

Goa Carbons share price update :Goa Carbons trading at ₹717.45, up 1.96% from yesterday's ₹703.65

The current data for Goa Carbons stock shows that the stock price is 717.45. There has been a 1.96% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 13.8. This indicates that the stock has experienced some positive movement in the market. Investors may interpret this as a potential opportunity for growth in the stock. However, further analysis of the company's financials and market conditions is recommended before making any investment decisions.

22 Jan 2024, 10:40:58 AM IST

Goa Carbons share price NSE Live :Goa Carbons trading at ₹717.45, up 1.96% from yesterday's ₹703.65

The current stock price of Goa Carbons is 717.45, which represents a 1.96% increase. The net change in the stock price is 13.8.

22 Jan 2024, 10:33:54 AM IST

Goa Carbons share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Tide Water Oil India1416.753.63.931467.0809.752407.66
Selan Exploration Technology535.551.60.3553.4222.35814.04
Goa Carbons717.4513.81.96748.9391.8656.54
Sanmit Infra28.141.345.094.7424.98444.63
GP Petroleums59.81.422.4365.3530.9304.89
22 Jan 2024, 10:10:43 AM IST

Goa Carbons share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's high for Goa Carbons stock is 739.9 and the low is 708.9.

22 Jan 2024, 09:52:46 AM IST

Goa Carbons Live Updates

22 Jan 2024, 09:47:13 AM IST

Goa Carbons share price update :Goa Carbons trading at ₹717.45, up 1.96% from yesterday's ₹703.65

As per the current data, the stock price of Goa Carbons is 717.45. It has seen a percent change of 1.96, representing a gain of 1.96% in its value. The net change in the stock price is 13.8, indicating an increase of 13.8.

22 Jan 2024, 09:37:44 AM IST

Goa Carbons share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week17.63%
3 Months15.85%
6 Months31.7%
YTD23.22%
1 Year18.59%
22 Jan 2024, 09:06:31 AM IST

Goa Carbons share price Today :Goa Carbons trading at ₹717.45, up 1.96% from yesterday's ₹703.65

Goa Carbons stock is currently priced at 717.45, representing a 1.96% increase. The net change in the stock price is 13.8 points.

22 Jan 2024, 08:08:39 AM IST

Goa Carbons share price Live :Goa Carbons closed at ₹703.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Goa Carbons on the BSE, a total of 12,849 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 703.65.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App