Goa Carbons share price Today Live Updates : Goa Carbones Sees Positive Trading Day

Goa Carbons Share Price Today : Goa Carbon's stock opened at ₹708.9 and closed at ₹703.65 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹739.9 and a low of ₹708.9 during the day. The market capitalization of Goa Carbon is ₹656.54 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹748.9 and ₹391.8 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 12,849 shares on the BSE.
The current data for Goa Carbons stock shows that the stock price is ₹717.45. There has been a 1.96% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 13.8. This indicates that the stock has experienced some positive movement in the market. Investors may interpret this as a potential opportunity for growth in the stock. However, further analysis of the company's financials and market conditions is recommended before making any investment decisions.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Tide Water Oil India
|1416.7
|53.6
|3.93
|1467.0
|809.75
|2407.66
|Selan Exploration Technology
|535.55
|1.6
|0.3
|553.4
|222.35
|814.04
|Goa Carbons
|717.45
|13.8
|1.96
|748.9
|391.8
|656.54
|Sanmit Infra
|28.14
|1.34
|5.0
|94.74
|24.98
|444.63
|GP Petroleums
|59.8
|1.42
|2.43
|65.35
|30.9
|304.89
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|17.63%
|3 Months
|15.85%
|6 Months
|31.7%
|YTD
|23.22%
|1 Year
|18.59%
On the last day of trading for Goa Carbons on the BSE, a total of 12,849 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹703.65.
