Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Goa Carbons Share Price Live blog for 23 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Goa Carbons stock price went up today, 23 Jan 2024, by 1.96 %. The stock closed at 703.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 717.45 per share. Investors should monitor Goa Carbons stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Goa Carbons Stock Price Today

Goa Carbons Share Price Today : Goa Carbon's stock opened at 708.9 and closed at 703.65 on the last day. The stock had a high of 739.9 and a low of 708.9. The market capitalization of Goa Carbon is 656.54 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 748.9 and the 52-week low is 391.8. The stock had a trading volume of 12,849 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Jan 2024, 09:00 AM IST Goa Carbons share price Live :Goa Carbons closed at ₹703.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Goa Carbons on the BSE had a volume of 12,849 shares and closed at a price of 703.65.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.