Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
Goa Carbons Share Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:12 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Goa Carbons stock price went down today, 24 Jan 2024, by -2.41 %. The stock closed at 720.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 703.15 per share. Investors should monitor Goa Carbons stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Goa Carbons Stock Price Today

Goa Carbons Share Price Today : The last day of trading for Goa Carbons saw an open price of 729.75 and a closing price of 720.5. The stock reached a high of 731.15 and a low of 691.7. The company has a market capitalization of 643.46 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 748.9 and the 52-week low is 391.8. On the BSE, a total volume of 15,905 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jan 2024, 08:13 AM IST Goa Carbons share price Live :Goa Carbons closed at ₹720.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Goa Carbons on the BSE, a total of 15,905 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 720.5.

