Goa Carbons Share Price Live blog for 25 Jan 2024

Goa Carbons Share Price Today : The last day of trading for Goa Carbons saw an opening price of ₹700.1 and a closing price of ₹703.15. The stock reached a high of ₹724.45 and a low of ₹700.1. The market capitalization of the company is 653.16 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹748.9 and the 52-week low is ₹391.8. The BSE volume for the day was 16,126 shares.
25 Jan 2024, 08:26 AM IST
