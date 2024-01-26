Hello User
Goa Carbons Share Price Live blog for 26 Jan 2024

1 min read . 08:28 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Goa Carbons stock price went up today, 26 Jan 2024, by 8.58 %. The stock closed at 713.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 775 per share. Investors should monitor Goa Carbons stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Goa Carbons Stock Price Today

Goa Carbons Share Price Today : On the last day, Goa Carbon's stock opened at 705.15 and closed at 713.75. The highest price reached during the day was 798.80, while the lowest price was 705.15. The company's market capitalization is 709.21 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock's highest price was 748.90, and the lowest price was 391.80. The stock had a trading volume of 48,021 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

26 Jan 2024, 08:28 AM IST Goa Carbons share price Live :Goa Carbons closed at ₹713.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Goa Carbons on the Bombay Stock Exchange, a total of 48,021 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 713.75.

