Goa Carbons share price Today Live Updates : Goa Carbons sees positive trading day

5 min read . Updated: 29 Jan 2024, 11:30 AM IST
Goa Carbons stock price went up today, 29 Jan 2024, by 0.72 %. The stock closed at 775 per share. The stock is currently trading at 780.55 per share. Investors should monitor Goa Carbons stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Goa Carbons Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Goa Carbons opened at 705.15 and closed at 713.75. The stock had a high of 798.8 and a low of 705.15. The market capitalization of the company is 709.21 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 798.8 and the 52-week low is 391.8. The BSE volume for the day was 48,021 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Jan 2024, 11:30:34 AM IST

Goa Carbons share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Tide Water Oil India1386.5-4.3-0.311467.0809.752356.34
Selan Exploration Technology527.753.450.66553.4226.2802.18
Goa Carbons779.554.550.59798.8391.8713.37
Sanmit Infra26.75-0.61-2.2394.7424.98422.67
GP Petroleums68.44.577.1665.4830.9348.73
29 Jan 2024, 11:12:34 AM IST

Goa Carbons share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Goa Carbons stock today was 757.4, while the high price was 787.6.

29 Jan 2024, 11:02:21 AM IST

Goa Carbons share price Today :Goa Carbons trading at ₹780.55, up 0.72% from yesterday's ₹775

The current stock price of Goa Carbons is 780.55 with a percent change of 0.72 and a net change of 5.55. This means that the stock has increased by 0.72% and the price has increased by 5.55.

29 Jan 2024, 10:37:40 AM IST

Goa Carbons share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Tide Water Oil India1379.65-11.15-0.81467.0809.752344.7
Selan Exploration Technology528.84.50.86553.4226.2803.78
Goa Carbons771.95-3.05-0.39798.8391.8706.42
Sanmit Infra27.370.010.0494.7424.98432.47
GP Petroleums65.952.123.3265.4830.9336.24
29 Jan 2024, 10:30:41 AM IST

Goa Carbons share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Goa Carbons stock today is 757.4 and the high price is 784.35.

29 Jan 2024, 10:30:10 AM IST

Goa Carbons share price NSE Live :Goa Carbons trading at ₹774.4, down -0.08% from yesterday's ₹775

The current data of Goa Carbons stock shows that the price is 774.4 with a percent change of -0.08. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.08% compared to the previous trading session. The net change is -0.6, indicating that the stock price has decreased by 0.6 points. Overall, the stock price of Goa Carbons has experienced a slight decline.

29 Jan 2024, 10:10:44 AM IST

29 Jan 2024, 09:52:35 AM IST

Goa Carbons share price Today :Goa Carbons trading at ₹766.45, down -1.1% from yesterday's ₹775

The current data of Goa Carbons stock shows that the price is 766.45 with a percent change of -1.1 and a net change of -8.55. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 1.1% and the net change in price is a decrease of 8.55.

29 Jan 2024, 09:35:00 AM IST

Goa Carbons share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week10.07%
3 Months37.93%
6 Months40.79%
YTD35.45%
1 Year43.41%
29 Jan 2024, 09:03:11 AM IST

Goa Carbons share price update :Goa Carbons trading at ₹775, up 8.58% from yesterday's ₹713.75

The current data for Goa Carbons stock shows that the price is 775, with a percent change of 8.58 and a net change of 61.25. This means that the stock has increased in value by 8.58% and has gained 61.25 points. This information suggests that Goa Carbons stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth.

29 Jan 2024, 08:23:19 AM IST

Goa Carbons share price NSE Live :Goa Carbons closed at ₹713.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Goa Carbons on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 48,021. The closing price for the stock was 713.75.

