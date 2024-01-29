Goa Carbons share price Today Live Updates : Goa Carbons sees positive trading day

Goa Carbons Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Goa Carbons opened at ₹705.15 and closed at ₹713.75. The stock had a high of ₹798.8 and a low of ₹705.15. The market capitalization of the company is ₹709.21 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹798.8 and the 52-week low is ₹391.8. The BSE volume for the day was 48,021 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Tide Water Oil India
|1386.5
|-4.3
|-0.31
|1467.0
|809.75
|2356.34
|Selan Exploration Technology
|527.75
|3.45
|0.66
|553.4
|226.2
|802.18
|Goa Carbons
|779.55
|4.55
|0.59
|798.8
|391.8
|713.37
|Sanmit Infra
|26.75
|-0.61
|-2.23
|94.74
|24.98
|422.67
|GP Petroleums
|68.4
|4.57
|7.16
|65.48
|30.9
|348.73
The low price of Goa Carbons stock today was ₹757.4, while the high price was ₹787.6.
The current stock price of Goa Carbons is ₹780.55 with a percent change of 0.72 and a net change of 5.55. This means that the stock has increased by 0.72% and the price has increased by ₹5.55.
The low price of Goa Carbons stock today is ₹757.4 and the high price is ₹784.35.
The current data of Goa Carbons stock shows that the price is ₹774.4 with a percent change of -0.08. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.08% compared to the previous trading session. The net change is -0.6, indicating that the stock price has decreased by 0.6 points. Overall, the stock price of Goa Carbons has experienced a slight decline.
The current data of Goa Carbons stock shows that the price is ₹766.45 with a percent change of -1.1 and a net change of -8.55. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 1.1% and the net change in price is a decrease of 8.55.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|10.07%
|3 Months
|37.93%
|6 Months
|40.79%
|YTD
|35.45%
|1 Year
|43.41%
The current data for Goa Carbons stock shows that the price is ₹775, with a percent change of 8.58 and a net change of 61.25. This means that the stock has increased in value by 8.58% and has gained 61.25 points. This information suggests that Goa Carbons stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth.
On the last day of trading for Goa Carbons on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 48,021. The closing price for the stock was ₹713.75.
