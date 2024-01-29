Goa Carbons share price Today Live Updates : Goa Carbons sees positive trading day

Goa Carbons Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Goa Carbons opened at ₹705.15 and closed at ₹713.75. The stock had a high of ₹798.8 and a low of ₹705.15. The market capitalization of the company is ₹709.21 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹798.8 and the 52-week low is ₹391.8. The BSE volume for the day was 48,021 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.