Goa Carbons share price Today Live Updates : Goa Carbons sees upward trend in trading

Goa Carbons Share Price Today : Goa Carbons opened at ₹771.8 and closed at ₹775 on the last day. The stock had a high of ₹787.6 and a low of ₹757.4. The market capitalization of Goa Carbons is ₹709.62 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹798.8 and the 52-week low is ₹391.8. The BSE volume for the stock was 34,088 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Goa Carbons is ₹775.45 with a percent change of 0.06 and a net change of 0.45. This indicates that there has been a slight increase in the stock price, however, the change is not significant. Investors should monitor the stock closely for any further changes.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|10.01%
|3 Months
|35.12%
|6 Months
|36.9%
|YTD
|35.55%
|1 Year
|42.21%
On the last day of trading for Goa Carbons on the BSE, the volume was 34,088 shares. The closing price for the day was ₹775.
