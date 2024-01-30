Hello User
Goa Carbons share price Today Live Updates : Goa Carbons sees upward trend in trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Goa Carbons stock price went up today, 30 Jan 2024, by 0.06 %. The stock closed at 775 per share. The stock is currently trading at 775.45 per share. Investors should monitor Goa Carbons stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Goa Carbons Stock Price Today

Goa Carbons Share Price Today : Goa Carbons opened at 771.8 and closed at 775 on the last day. The stock had a high of 787.6 and a low of 757.4. The market capitalization of Goa Carbons is 709.62 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 798.8 and the 52-week low is 391.8. The BSE volume for the stock was 34,088 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jan 2024, 10:02 AM IST Goa Carbons share price update :Goa Carbons trading at ₹775.45, up 0.06% from yesterday's ₹775

The current stock price of Goa Carbons is 775.45 with a percent change of 0.06 and a net change of 0.45. This indicates that there has been a slight increase in the stock price, however, the change is not significant. Investors should monitor the stock closely for any further changes.

30 Jan 2024, 10:01 AM IST Goa Carbons Live Updates

30 Jan 2024, 09:39 AM IST Goa Carbons share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week10.01%
3 Months35.12%
6 Months36.9%
YTD35.55%
1 Year42.21%
30 Jan 2024, 09:29 AM IST Goa Carbons share price Today :Goa Carbons trading at ₹775.45, up 0.06% from yesterday's ₹775

The current data for Goa Carbons stock shows that the price is 775.45, with a percent change of 0.06 and a net change of 0.45. This indicates that there has been a slight increase in the stock price, with a small positive change in both the percentage and net value.

30 Jan 2024, 08:20 AM IST Goa Carbons share price Live :Goa Carbons closed at ₹775 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Goa Carbons on the BSE, the volume was 34,088 shares. The closing price for the day was 775.

