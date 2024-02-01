Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Godfrey Phillips India Share Price Live blog for 01 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:11 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Godfrey Phillips India stock price went up today, 01 Feb 2024, by 9.87 %. The stock closed at 2244.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2466.25 per share. Investors should monitor Godfrey Phillips India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Godfrey Phillips India Stock Price Today

Godfrey Phillips India Share Price Today : On the last day, Godfrey Phillips India opened at a price of 2270 and closed at 2244.65. The stock's high for the day was 2646.75, while the low was 2255.05. The market capitalization of Godfrey Phillips India is currently at 12823.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2400, and the 52-week low is 1605.05. The BSE volume for the day was 54460 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Feb 2024, 08:11 AM IST Godfrey Phillips India share price Live :Godfrey Phillips India closed at ₹2244.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Godfrey Phillips India on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 54,460. The closing price for the stock was 2,244.65.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!