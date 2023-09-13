Godfrey Phillips India share price Today Live Updates : Godfrey Phillips India Stock Plummets in Trading

On the last day, Godfrey Phillips India opened at ₹2021.05 and closed at ₹2048.3. The stock reached a high of ₹2074.95 and a low of ₹2021.05. The market capitalization stands at ₹10,656.41 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹2250 and ₹1079.2 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 216 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|ITC
|455.65
|4.65
|1.03
|499.6
|321.02
|566282.63
|Godfrey Phillips India
|2049.2
|0.9
|0.04
|2250.0
|1079.2
|10654.59
|VST Industries
|3490.0
|-19.35
|-0.55
|3865.4
|2912.55
|5389.23
|NTC Industries
|84.1
|-3.62
|-4.13
|104.0
|67.01
|100.45
|Golden Tobacco
|56.0
|-2.7
|-4.6
|92.0
|39.11
|98.61
