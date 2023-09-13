Hello User
Godfrey Phillips India share price Today Live Updates : Godfrey Phillips India Stock Plummets in Trading

1 min read . 10:33 AM IST Trade
Godfrey Phillips India stock price went down today, 13 Sep 2023, by -0.11 %. The stock closed at 2048.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2046 per share. Investors should monitor Godfrey Phillips India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, Godfrey Phillips India opened at 2021.05 and closed at 2048.3. The stock reached a high of 2074.95 and a low of 2021.05. The market capitalization stands at 10,656.41 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 2250 and 1079.2 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 216 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Sep 2023, 10:33 AM IST Godfrey Phillips India share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
ITC455.654.651.03499.6321.02566282.63
Godfrey Phillips India2049.20.90.042250.01079.210654.59
VST Industries3490.0-19.35-0.553865.42912.555389.23
NTC Industries84.1-3.62-4.13104.067.01100.45
Golden Tobacco56.0-2.7-4.692.039.1198.61
13 Sep 2023, 10:14 AM IST Godfrey Phillips India share price Today :Godfrey Phillips India trading at ₹2046, down -0.11% from yesterday's ₹2048.3

The current data for Godfrey Phillips India stock shows that the stock price is 2046, with a percent change of -0.11 and a net change of -2.3. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price by 0.11% and a decrease of 2.3 points. It is important to note that this data is based on the current market conditions and may change throughout the trading day.

13 Sep 2023, 09:40 AM IST Godfrey Phillips India share price Live :Godfrey Phillips India closed at ₹2048.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Godfrey Phillips India on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the total volume of shares traded was 216. The closing price for the stock was 2048.3.

