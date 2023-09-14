Hello User
Godfrey Phillips India share price Today Live Updates : Godfrey Phillips India faces trading slump

1 min read . 09:14 AM IST Trade
Godfrey Phillips India stock price went down today, 14 Sep 2023, by -0.96 %. The stock closed at 2072.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2052.55 per share. Investors should monitor Godfrey Phillips India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Godfrey Phillips India (GPIL) opened at 2021.05 and closed at 2048.3 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 2082.75 and a low of 2021.05. The market capitalization of GPIL is 10723.75 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 2250 and 1079.2 respectively. The BSE volume for GPIL was 2036 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Sep 2023, 09:14 AM IST Godfrey Phillips India share price Today :Godfrey Phillips India trading at ₹2052.55, down -0.96% from yesterday's ₹2072.5

The current stock price of Godfrey Phillips India is 2052.55. It has experienced a percent change of -0.96 and a net change of -19.95. This indicates a decrease in the stock price.

14 Sep 2023, 08:05 AM IST Godfrey Phillips India share price Live :Godfrey Phillips India closed at ₹2048.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Godfrey Phillips India had a total volume of 2036 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 2048.3.

