Godfrey Phillips India share price Today Live Updates : Godfrey Phillips India faces trading slump

Godfrey Phillips India (GPIL) opened at ₹2021.05 and closed at ₹2048.3 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹2082.75 and a low of ₹2021.05. The market capitalization of GPIL is ₹10723.75 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹2250 and ₹1079.2 respectively. The BSE volume for GPIL was 2036 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.