Godfrey Phillips India share price Today Live Updates : Godfrey Phillips India faces trading slump

Godfrey Phillips India (GPIL) opened at ₹2021.05 and closed at ₹2048.3 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹2082.75 and a low of ₹2021.05. The market capitalization of GPIL is ₹10723.75 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹2250 and ₹1079.2 respectively. The BSE volume for GPIL was 2036 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Godfrey Phillips India is ₹2052.55. It has experienced a percent change of -0.96 and a net change of -19.95. This indicates a decrease in the stock price.
On the last day of trading, Godfrey Phillips India had a total volume of 2036 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹2048.3.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!