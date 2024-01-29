Godfrey Phillips India share price Today Live Updates : Godfrey Phillips India Sees Positive Trading Growth

Godfrey Phillips India Share Price Today : On the last day, Godfrey Phillips India's stock opened at ₹2280.15 and closed at ₹2259. The stock had a high of ₹2298 and a low of ₹2254.2. The market capitalization of the company is ₹11,905.57 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2400 and the 52-week low is ₹1605.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2772 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Godfrey Phillips India share price Today :Godfrey Phillips India trading at ₹2284.95, up 1.15% from yesterday's ₹2259
The current stock price of Godfrey Phillips India is ₹2284.95, representing a 1.15% increase from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is ₹25.95.
Godfrey Phillips India Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Godfrey Phillips India share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Godfrey Phillips India share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|2211.33
|10 Days
|2179.04
|20 Days
|2178.88
|50 Days
|2119.45
|100 Days
|2130.45
|300 Days
|1967.11
Godfrey Phillips India share price live: Today's Price range
The current day's low price for Godfrey Phillips India stock is ₹2254.2, while the high price is ₹2324.
Godfrey Phillips India share price Today :Godfrey Phillips India trading at ₹2272.1, up 0.58% from yesterday's ₹2259
The current data for Godfrey Phillips India stock shows that the price is ₹2272.1, which represents a 0.58% increase. The net change in the stock price is 13.1, indicating a positive movement in the stock.
Godfrey Phillips India Live Updates
Godfrey Phillips India share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|ITC
|454.15
|-1.3
|-0.29
|499.6
|326.99
|564418.43
|Godfrey Phillips India
|2315.0
|56.0
|2.48
|2400.0
|1605.05
|12036.59
|VST Industries
|3483.5
|-17.85
|-0.51
|4328.45
|2912.55
|5379.19
|NTC Industries
|104.08
|3.31
|3.28
|109.95
|67.01
|124.31
|Golden Tobacco
|51.75
|-0.15
|-0.29
|66.9
|39.11
|91.13
Godfrey Phillips India share price live: Today's Price range
The stock of Godfrey Phillips India reached a low price of ₹2254.2 and a high price of ₹2312 today.
Godfrey Phillips India share price NSE Live :Godfrey Phillips India trading at ₹2309.85, up 2.25% from yesterday's ₹2259
The stock price of Godfrey Phillips India is currently ₹2309.85. It has increased by 2.25% or ₹50.85.
Godfrey Phillips India share price live: Analysts Views
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Godfrey Phillips India share price Live :Godfrey Phillips India closed at ₹2259 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Godfrey Phillips India on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the total volume of shares traded was 2772. The closing price for the stock was ₹2259.
