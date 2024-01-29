Godfrey Phillips India share price Today Live Updates : Godfrey Phillips India Sees Positive Trading Growth

Godfrey Phillips India Share Price Today : On the last day, Godfrey Phillips India's stock opened at ₹2280.15 and closed at ₹2259. The stock had a high of ₹2298 and a low of ₹2254.2. The market capitalization of the company is ₹11,905.57 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2400 and the 52-week low is ₹1605.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2772 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Godfrey Phillips India is ₹2284.95, representing a 1.15% increase from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is ₹25.95.
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Godfrey Phillips India share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|2211.33
|10 Days
|2179.04
|20 Days
|2178.88
|50 Days
|2119.45
|100 Days
|2130.45
|300 Days
|1967.11
The current day's low price for Godfrey Phillips India stock is ₹2254.2, while the high price is ₹2324.
The current data for Godfrey Phillips India stock shows that the price is ₹2272.1, which represents a 0.58% increase. The net change in the stock price is 13.1, indicating a positive movement in the stock.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|ITC
|454.15
|-1.3
|-0.29
|499.6
|326.99
|564418.43
|Godfrey Phillips India
|2315.0
|56.0
|2.48
|2400.0
|1605.05
|12036.59
|VST Industries
|3483.5
|-17.85
|-0.51
|4328.45
|2912.55
|5379.19
|NTC Industries
|104.08
|3.31
|3.28
|109.95
|67.01
|124.31
|Golden Tobacco
|51.75
|-0.15
|-0.29
|66.9
|39.11
|91.13
The stock of Godfrey Phillips India reached a low price of ₹2254.2 and a high price of ₹2312 today.
The stock price of Godfrey Phillips India is currently ₹2309.85. It has increased by 2.25% or ₹50.85.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
On the last day of trading for Godfrey Phillips India on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the total volume of shares traded was 2772. The closing price for the stock was ₹2259.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!