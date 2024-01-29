Hello User
Godfrey Phillips India share price Today Live Updates : Godfrey Phillips India Sees Positive Trading Growth

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 02:02 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Godfrey Phillips India stock price went up today, 29 Jan 2024, by 1.15 %. The stock closed at 2259 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2284.95 per share. Investors should monitor Godfrey Phillips India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Godfrey Phillips India Stock Price Today

Godfrey Phillips India Share Price Today : On the last day, Godfrey Phillips India's stock opened at 2280.15 and closed at 2259. The stock had a high of 2298 and a low of 2254.2. The market capitalization of the company is 11,905.57 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 2400 and the 52-week low is 1605.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2772 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Jan 2024, 02:02 PM IST Godfrey Phillips India share price Today :Godfrey Phillips India trading at ₹2284.95, up 1.15% from yesterday's ₹2259

The current stock price of Godfrey Phillips India is 2284.95, representing a 1.15% increase from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 25.95.

29 Jan 2024, 01:42 PM IST Godfrey Phillips India Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Godfrey Phillips India share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

29 Jan 2024, 01:40 PM IST Godfrey Phillips India share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days2211.33
10 Days2179.04
20 Days2178.88
50 Days2119.45
100 Days2130.45
300 Days1967.11
29 Jan 2024, 01:34 PM IST Godfrey Phillips India share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Godfrey Phillips India stock is 2254.2, while the high price is 2324.

29 Jan 2024, 01:12 PM IST Godfrey Phillips India share price Today :Godfrey Phillips India trading at ₹2272.1, up 0.58% from yesterday's ₹2259

The current data for Godfrey Phillips India stock shows that the price is 2272.1, which represents a 0.58% increase. The net change in the stock price is 13.1, indicating a positive movement in the stock.

29 Jan 2024, 01:07 PM IST Godfrey Phillips India Live Updates

29 Jan 2024, 12:33 PM IST Godfrey Phillips India share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
ITC454.15-1.3-0.29499.6326.99564418.43
Godfrey Phillips India2315.056.02.482400.01605.0512036.59
VST Industries3483.5-17.85-0.514328.452912.555379.19
NTC Industries104.083.313.28109.9567.01124.31
Golden Tobacco51.75-0.15-0.2966.939.1191.13
29 Jan 2024, 12:31 PM IST Godfrey Phillips India share price live: Today's Price range

The stock of Godfrey Phillips India reached a low price of 2254.2 and a high price of 2312 today.

29 Jan 2024, 12:20 PM IST Godfrey Phillips India share price NSE Live :Godfrey Phillips India trading at ₹2309.85, up 2.25% from yesterday's ₹2259

The stock price of Godfrey Phillips India is currently 2309.85. It has increased by 2.25% or 50.85.

29 Jan 2024, 12:05 PM IST Godfrey Phillips India share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy1111
Buy0000
Hold0000
Sell0000
Strong Sell0000
29 Jan 2024, 11:40 AM IST Godfrey Phillips India share price Live :Godfrey Phillips India closed at ₹2259 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Godfrey Phillips India on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the total volume of shares traded was 2772. The closing price for the stock was 2259.

