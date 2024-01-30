Hello User
Godfrey Phillips India share price Today Live Updates : Godfrey Phillips India stock soars on positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:58 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Godfrey Phillips India stock price went up today, 30 Jan 2024, by 0.27 %. The stock closed at 2259 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2265 per share. Investors should monitor Godfrey Phillips India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Godfrey Phillips India Stock Price Today

Godfrey Phillips India Share Price Today : On the last day, Godfrey Phillips India's open price was 2280.15 and the close price was 2259. The stock had a high of 2324 and a low of 2254.2 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 11,776.62 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 2400 and 1605.05 respectively. The stock had a BSE volume of 6178 shares on that day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jan 2024, 09:58 AM IST Godfrey Phillips India share price update :Godfrey Phillips India trading at ₹2265, up 0.27% from yesterday's ₹2259

The current stock price of Godfrey Phillips India is 2265 with a percent change of 0.27. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.27% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 6, indicating a positive movement in the price.

30 Jan 2024, 09:55 AM IST Godfrey Phillips India Live Updates

30 Jan 2024, 09:51 AM IST Godfrey Phillips India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.75%
3 Months-8.81%
6 Months6.65%
YTD9.01%
1 Year21.58%
30 Jan 2024, 09:09 AM IST Godfrey Phillips India share price Today :Godfrey Phillips India trading at ₹2265, up 0.27% from yesterday's ₹2259

As of the current data, the stock price of Godfrey Phillips India is 2265. There has been a 0.27 percent increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 6.

30 Jan 2024, 08:09 AM IST Godfrey Phillips India share price Live :Godfrey Phillips India closed at ₹2259 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Godfrey Phillips India on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 6178. The closing price for the shares was 2259.

