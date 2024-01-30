Godfrey Phillips India share price Today Live Updates : Godfrey Phillips India stock soars on positive trading day

Godfrey Phillips India Share Price Today : On the last day, Godfrey Phillips India's open price was ₹2280.15 and the close price was ₹2259. The stock had a high of ₹2324 and a low of ₹2254.2 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹11,776.62 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹2400 and ₹1605.05 respectively. The stock had a BSE volume of 6178 shares on that day.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.75%
|3 Months
|-8.81%
|6 Months
|6.65%
|YTD
|9.01%
|1 Year
|21.58%
