Godfrey Phillips India share price Today Live Updates : Godfrey Phillips India Stock Shows Promising Growth

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:34 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Godfrey Phillips India stock price went up today, 31 Jan 2024, by 13.1 %. The stock closed at 2244.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2538.8 per share. Investors should monitor Godfrey Phillips India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Godfrey Phillips India Stock Price Today

Godfrey Phillips India Share Price Today : Godfrey Phillips India opened at 2291.9 and closed at 2290.95. The stock reached a high of 2291.9 and a low of 2227.05 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 11670.82 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 2400, while the 52-week low is 1605.05. On the BSE, a total of 5138 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Jan 2024, 10:34 AM IST Godfrey Phillips India share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
ITC440.552.550.58499.6326.99547516.32
Godfrey Phillips India2566.8322.1514.352400.01605.0513345.8
VST Industries3655.4101.852.874328.452912.555644.64
NTC Industries103.0-1.26-1.21109.9567.01123.02
Golden Tobacco53.51.583.0464.739.1194.21
31 Jan 2024, 10:15 AM IST Godfrey Phillips India share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Godfrey Phillips India stock is 2255.05 and the high price is 2549.30.

31 Jan 2024, 09:31 AM IST Godfrey Phillips India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.66%
3 Months-10.67%
6 Months8.05%
YTD6.8%
1 Year22.72%
31 Jan 2024, 09:06 AM IST Godfrey Phillips India share price Live :Godfrey Phillips India closed at ₹2290.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Godfrey Phillips India on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 5,138 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 2,290.95.

