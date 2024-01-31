Godfrey Phillips India share price Today Live Updates : Godfrey Phillips India Stock Shows Promising Growth

Godfrey Phillips India Share Price Today : Godfrey Phillips India opened at ₹2291.9 and closed at ₹2290.95. The stock reached a high of ₹2291.9 and a low of ₹2227.05 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹11670.82 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹2400, while the 52-week low is ₹1605.05. On the BSE, a total of 5138 shares were traded.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|ITC
|440.55
|2.55
|0.58
|499.6
|326.99
|547516.32
|Godfrey Phillips India
|2566.8
|322.15
|14.35
|2400.0
|1605.05
|13345.8
|VST Industries
|3655.4
|101.85
|2.87
|4328.45
|2912.55
|5644.64
|NTC Industries
|103.0
|-1.26
|-1.21
|109.95
|67.01
|123.02
|Golden Tobacco
|53.5
|1.58
|3.04
|64.7
|39.11
|94.21
The current stock price of Godfrey Phillips India is ₹2538.8 with a percent change of 13.1. This means that the stock has increased by 13.1% compared to the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is ₹294.15, indicating a significant increase in value.
The current day's low price of Godfrey Phillips India stock is ₹2255.05 and the high price is ₹2549.30.
The current stock price of Godfrey Phillips India is ₹2534.7, which represents a 12.92% increase. The net change in the stock price is ₹290.05.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.66%
|3 Months
|-10.67%
|6 Months
|8.05%
|YTD
|6.8%
|1 Year
|22.72%
On the last day of trading for Godfrey Phillips India on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 5,138 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹2,290.95.
