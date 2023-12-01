Godrej Industries Share Price Live blog for 01 Dec 2023

On the last day, Godrej Industries opened at ₹664.85 and closed at ₹657.4. The stock had a high of ₹664.85 and a low of ₹649.85. The market capitalization of the company is ₹21,894.95 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹733.3 and ₹395.2 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 4,794 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
01 Dec 2023, 08:07 AM IST
