Godrej Industries Share Price Live blog for 01 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:07 AM IST
Livemint

Godrej Industries stock price went down today, 01 Dec 2023, by -1.08 %. The stock closed at 657.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 650.3 per share. Investors should monitor Godrej Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Godrej Industries

On the last day, Godrej Industries opened at 664.85 and closed at 657.4. The stock had a high of 664.85 and a low of 649.85. The market capitalization of the company is 21,894.95 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 733.3 and 395.2 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 4,794 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Dec 2023, 08:07 AM IST Godrej Industries share price Live :Godrej Industries closed at ₹657.4 on last trading day

On the last day, Godrej Industries had a volume of 4794 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 657.4.

