Godrej Industries Share Price Live blog for 01 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:05 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Godrej Industries stock price went up today, 01 Feb 2024, by 2.47 %. The stock closed at 878.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 899.8 per share. Investors should monitor Godrej Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Godrej Industries Stock Price Today

Godrej Industries Share Price Today : On the last day, Godrej Industries opened at 880.1 and closed at 878.15. The stock had a high of 902 and a low of 861.4. The market capitalization of the company is 30,295.43 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 908.5, while the 52-week low is 395.2. The stock had a trading volume of 13,870 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Feb 2024, 08:05 AM IST Godrej Industries share price Live :Godrej Industries closed at ₹878.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Godrej Industries on the BSE had a volume of 13,870 shares with a closing price of 878.15.

