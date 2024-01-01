Godrej Industries share price Today Live Updates : Godrej Industries sees stock gains in today's trading

Godrej Industries Share Price Today : On the last day, Godrej Industries opened at ₹712.75 and closed at ₹704.9. The stock had a high of ₹765.7 and a low of ₹712.75. The company's market capitalization is ₹25,080.04 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹765.7 and the 52-week low is ₹395.2. The BSE volume for the day was 105,019 shares.
The current price of Godrej Industries stock is ₹765, with a percent change of 2.7 and a net change of 20.1. This means that the stock price has increased by 2.7% from its previous value and has gained 20.1 points.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|9.24%
|3 Months
|19.09%
|6 Months
|43.76%
|YTD
|73.17%
|1 Year
|73.07%
The current data shows that Godrej Industries stock is priced at ₹744.9 with a percent change of 5.67. This means that the stock has increased in value by 5.67%. The net change is 40, indicating that the stock has increased by 40 points. Overall, this data suggests that Godrej Industries stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth.
On the last day, Godrej Industries had a trading volume of 105,019 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
