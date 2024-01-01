Hello User
Godrej Industries share price Today Live Updates : Godrej Industries sees stock gains in today's trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:00 AM IST
Livemint

Godrej Industries stock price went up today, 01 Jan 2024, by 2.7 %. The stock closed at 744.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 765 per share. Investors should monitor Godrej Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Godrej Industries Stock Price Today

Godrej Industries Share Price Today : On the last day, Godrej Industries opened at 712.75 and closed at 704.9. The stock had a high of 765.7 and a low of 712.75. The company's market capitalization is 25,080.04 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 765.7 and the 52-week low is 395.2. The BSE volume for the day was 105,019 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Jan 2024, 10:00 AM IST Godrej Industries Live Updates

01 Jan 2024, 09:51 AM IST Godrej Industries share price update :Godrej Industries trading at ₹765, up 2.7% from yesterday's ₹744.9

The current price of Godrej Industries stock is 765, with a percent change of 2.7 and a net change of 20.1. This means that the stock price has increased by 2.7% from its previous value and has gained 20.1 points.

01 Jan 2024, 09:37 AM IST Godrej Industries share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week9.24%
3 Months19.09%
6 Months43.76%
YTD73.17%
1 Year73.07%
01 Jan 2024, 09:03 AM IST Godrej Industries share price Today :Godrej Industries trading at ₹744.9, up 5.67% from yesterday's ₹704.9

The current data shows that Godrej Industries stock is priced at 744.9 with a percent change of 5.67. This means that the stock has increased in value by 5.67%. The net change is 40, indicating that the stock has increased by 40 points. Overall, this data suggests that Godrej Industries stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth.

01 Jan 2024, 08:07 AM IST Godrej Industries share price Live :Godrej Industries closed at ₹704.9 on last trading day

On the last day, Godrej Industries had a trading volume of 105,019 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 704.9.

