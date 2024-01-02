Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Godrej Industries Share Price Live blog for 02 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:11 AM IST
Livemint

Godrej Industries stock price went up today, 02 Jan 2024, by 4.6 %. The stock closed at 744.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 779.2 per share. Investors should monitor Godrej Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Godrej Industries Stock Price Today

Godrej Industries Share Price Today : On the last day, Godrej Industries' stock opened at 758.95 and closed at 744.9. The stock reached a high of 794.2 and a low of 750.7. The market capitalization of the company is 26,234.89 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 765.7, while the 52-week low is 395.2. The stock had a trading volume of 96,383 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Jan 2024, 08:12 AM IST Godrej Industries share price Live :Godrej Industries closed at ₹744.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Godrej Industries on the BSE had a trading volume of 96,383 shares. The closing price for the stock was 744.9.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.