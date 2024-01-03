Godrej Industries Share Price Live blog for 03 Jan 2024

Godrej Industries Share Price Today : On the last day, Godrej Industries opened at ₹780 and closed at ₹779.2. The stock had a high of ₹824 and a low of ₹768.45. The market capitalization of the company is ₹27,022.74 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹794.2 and ₹395.2 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 94,102 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.