Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Godrej Industries Share Price Live blog for 03 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:12 AM IST
Livemint

Godrej Industries stock price went up today, 03 Jan 2024, by 3 %. The stock closed at 779.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 802.6 per share. Investors should monitor Godrej Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Godrej Industries Stock Price Today

Godrej Industries Share Price Today : On the last day, Godrej Industries opened at 780 and closed at 779.2. The stock had a high of 824 and a low of 768.45. The market capitalization of the company is 27,022.74 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 794.2 and 395.2 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 94,102 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Jan 2024, 08:12 AM IST Godrej Industries share price Live :Godrej Industries closed at ₹779.2 on last trading day

On the last day, Godrej Industries recorded a trading volume of 94,102 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 779.2.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.