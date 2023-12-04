Hello User
Godrej Industries share price Today Live Updates : Godrej Industries sees upward movement in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:20 AM IST
Livemint

Godrej Industries stock price went up today, 04 Dec 2023, by 0.79 %. The stock closed at 647.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 652.35 per share. Investors should monitor Godrej Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Godrej Industries

On the last day, Godrej Industries opened at 648.15 and closed at 648.1. The stock reached a high of 656.7 and a low of 645.95. The market capitalization of the company is 21,815.83 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 733.3, while the 52-week low is 395.2. The BSE volume for the day was 9,609 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Dec 2023, 10:20 AM IST Godrej Industries share price Today :Godrej Industries trading at ₹652.35, up 0.79% from yesterday's ₹647.25

The current stock price of Godrej Industries is 652.35. It has experienced a percent change of 0.79, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 5.1, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.

04 Dec 2023, 10:13 AM IST Godrej Industries share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Godrej Industries stock is 646.9, while the high price is 656.

04 Dec 2023, 09:56 AM IST Godrej Industries Live Updates

04 Dec 2023, 09:47 AM IST Godrej Industries share price update :Godrej Industries trading at ₹647, down -0.04% from yesterday's ₹647.25

The current stock price of Godrej Industries is 647. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.04 and a net change of -0.25.

04 Dec 2023, 09:36 AM IST Godrej Industries share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.4%
3 Months16.87%
6 Months34.58%
YTD50.65%
1 Year41.45%
04 Dec 2023, 09:13 AM IST Godrej Industries share price Today :Godrej Industries trading at ₹647.3, up 0.01% from yesterday's ₹647.25

The current data for Godrej Industries stock shows that the stock price is 647.3, with a percent change of 0.01 and a net change of 0.05. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.01% and the overall change in price is 0.05.

04 Dec 2023, 08:13 AM IST Godrej Industries share price Live :Godrej Industries closed at ₹648.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Godrej Industries on the BSE had a volume of 9609 shares. The closing price for the stock was 648.1.

