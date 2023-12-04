Godrej Industries share price Today Live Updates : Godrej Industries sees upward movement in trading today

On the last day, Godrej Industries opened at ₹648.15 and closed at ₹648.1. The stock reached a high of ₹656.7 and a low of ₹645.95. The market capitalization of the company is ₹21,815.83 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹733.3, while the 52-week low is ₹395.2. The BSE volume for the day was 9,609 shares.
The current stock price of Godrej Industries is ₹652.35. It has experienced a percent change of 0.79, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 5.1, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.
The current day's low price for Godrej Industries stock is ₹646.9, while the high price is ₹656.
The current stock price of Godrej Industries is ₹647. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.04 and a net change of -0.25.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.4%
|3 Months
|16.87%
|6 Months
|34.58%
|YTD
|50.65%
|1 Year
|41.45%
The current data for Godrej Industries stock shows that the stock price is ₹647.3, with a percent change of 0.01 and a net change of 0.05. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.01% and the overall change in price is 0.05.
On the last day of trading, Godrej Industries on the BSE had a volume of 9609 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹648.1.
