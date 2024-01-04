Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Godrej Industries share price Today Live Updates : Godrej Industries sees gains in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:54 AM IST
Livemint

Godrej Industries stock price went up today, 04 Jan 2024, by 0.38 %. The stock closed at 793.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 796.45 per share. Investors should monitor Godrej Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Godrej Industries Stock Price Today

Godrej Industries Share Price Today : On the last day, Godrej Industries opened at 806.75 and closed at 802.6. The stock had a high of 814 and a low of 790.4. The market capitalization of the company is 26,714.67 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 824 and 395.2 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 22,938 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Jan 2024, 09:54 AM IST Godrej Industries share price update :Godrej Industries trading at ₹796.45, up 0.38% from yesterday's ₹793.45

As of the current data, the stock price of Godrej Industries is 796.45. It has experienced a percent change of 0.38, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 3, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.

04 Jan 2024, 09:52 AM IST Godrej Industries Live Updates

04 Jan 2024, 09:36 AM IST Godrej Industries share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week12.42%
3 Months24.45%
6 Months54.29%
YTD6.66%
1 Year81.24%
04 Jan 2024, 09:04 AM IST Godrej Industries share price Today :Godrej Industries trading at ₹793.45, down -1.14% from yesterday's ₹802.6

The current data of Godrej Industries stock shows that the stock price is 793.45, which represents a decrease of 1.14% from the previous trading session. The net change is -9.15, indicating a decline in value.

04 Jan 2024, 08:13 AM IST Godrej Industries share price Live :Godrej Industries closed at ₹802.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Godrej Industries had a volume of 22,938 shares and closed at a price of 802.6.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.