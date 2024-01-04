Godrej Industries share price Today Live Updates : Godrej Industries sees gains in trading today

Godrej Industries Share Price Today : On the last day, Godrej Industries opened at ₹806.75 and closed at ₹802.6. The stock had a high of ₹814 and a low of ₹790.4. The market capitalization of the company is ₹26,714.67 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹824 and ₹395.2 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 22,938 shares.
As of the current data, the stock price of Godrej Industries is ₹796.45. It has experienced a percent change of 0.38, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 3, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|12.42%
|3 Months
|24.45%
|6 Months
|54.29%
|YTD
|6.66%
|1 Year
|81.24%
The current data of Godrej Industries stock shows that the stock price is ₹793.45, which represents a decrease of 1.14% from the previous trading session. The net change is -9.15, indicating a decline in value.
On the last day of trading, Godrej Industries had a volume of 22,938 shares and closed at a price of ₹802.6.
