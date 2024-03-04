Godrej Industries Share Price Live blog for 04 Mar 2024

Godrej Industries Share Price Today : Godrej Industries' stock opened at ₹819.95 and closed at ₹810.6 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹819.95, while the low was ₹795. The market capitalization stood at ₹27,389.79 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹911.15 and ₹395.2 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1399 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.