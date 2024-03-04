Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Godrej Industries Share Price Live blog for 04 Mar 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Godrej Industries stock price went up today, 04 Mar 2024, by 0.36 %. The stock closed at 810.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 813.5 per share. Investors should monitor Godrej Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Godrej Industries Stock Price Today

Godrej Industries Share Price Today : Godrej Industries' stock opened at 819.95 and closed at 810.6 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 819.95, while the low was 795. The market capitalization stood at 27,389.79 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 911.15 and 395.2 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1399 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Mar 2024, 08:00 AM IST Godrej Industries share price Live :Godrej Industries closed at ₹810.6 on last trading day

On the last day, Godrej Industries had a trading volume of 1399 shares on the BSE with a closing price of 810.6.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!