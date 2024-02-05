Godrej Industries share price Today Live Updates : Godrej Industries faces bearish trading day

Godrej Industries Share Price Today : On the last day, Godrej Industries opened at ₹885.85 and closed at ₹882.05. The stock's high for the day was ₹890.45, while the low was ₹856.3. The market capitalization of Godrej Industries is ₹29,118.7 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹911.15, while the 52-week low is ₹395.2. The trading volume on the BSE for Godrej Industries was 16,943 shares.
The stock price of Godrej Industries is currently at ₹863.3 with a percent change of -0.18. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 0.18%. The net change in the stock price is -1.55, suggesting a decrease of ₹1.55.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.35%
|3 Months
|19.62%
|6 Months
|83.76%
|YTD
|17.38%
|1 Year
|103.71%
The current stock price of Godrej Industries is ₹864.85. It has experienced a percent change of -1.95, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -17.2, which means the stock has decreased by ₹17.2.
On the last day, Godrej Industries had a trading volume of 16,943 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹882.05.
