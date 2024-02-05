Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Godrej Industries share price Today Live Updates : Godrej Industries faces bearish trading day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:50 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Godrej Industries stock price went down today, 05 Feb 2024, by -0.18 %. The stock closed at 864.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 863.3 per share. Investors should monitor Godrej Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Godrej Industries Stock Price Today

Godrej Industries Share Price Today : On the last day, Godrej Industries opened at 885.85 and closed at 882.05. The stock's high for the day was 890.45, while the low was 856.3. The market capitalization of Godrej Industries is 29,118.7 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 911.15, while the 52-week low is 395.2. The trading volume on the BSE for Godrej Industries was 16,943 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Feb 2024, 09:50 AM IST Godrej Industries Live Updates

05 Feb 2024, 09:41 AM IST Godrej Industries share price update :Godrej Industries trading at ₹863.3, down -0.18% from yesterday's ₹864.85

The stock price of Godrej Industries is currently at 863.3 with a percent change of -0.18. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 0.18%. The net change in the stock price is -1.55, suggesting a decrease of 1.55.

05 Feb 2024, 09:36 AM IST Godrej Industries share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.35%
3 Months19.62%
6 Months83.76%
YTD17.38%
1 Year103.71%
05 Feb 2024, 09:02 AM IST Godrej Industries share price Today :Godrej Industries trading at ₹864.85, down -1.95% from yesterday's ₹882.05

The current stock price of Godrej Industries is 864.85. It has experienced a percent change of -1.95, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -17.2, which means the stock has decreased by 17.2.

05 Feb 2024, 08:07 AM IST Godrej Industries share price Live :Godrej Industries closed at ₹882.05 on last trading day

On the last day, Godrej Industries had a trading volume of 16,943 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 882.05.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!