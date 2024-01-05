Godrej Industries share price Today Live Updates : Godrej Industries sees stock gains today

Godrej Industries Share Price Today : On the last day, Godrej Industries had an opening price of ₹793.9 and a closing price of ₹793.45. The stock's highest price during the day was ₹832.5, while the lowest was ₹787.05. The company has a market capitalization of ₹27,635.58 crore. The 52-week high for Godrej Industries is ₹824, and the 52-week low is ₹395.2. The stock had a trading volume of 34,871 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

