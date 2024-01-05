Hello User
Godrej Industries share price Today Live Updates : Godrej Industries sees stock gains today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:04 AM IST
Livemint

Godrej Industries Stock Price Today

Godrej Industries Share Price Today : On the last day, Godrej Industries had an opening price of 793.9 and a closing price of 793.45. The stock's highest price during the day was 832.5, while the lowest was 787.05. The company has a market capitalization of 27,635.58 crore. The 52-week high for Godrej Industries is 824, and the 52-week low is 395.2. The stock had a trading volume of 34,871 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Jan 2024, 09:04 AM IST Godrej Industries share price Today :Godrej Industries trading at ₹820.8, up 3.45% from yesterday's ₹793.45

05 Jan 2024, 08:00 AM IST Godrej Industries share price Live :Godrej Industries closed at ₹793.45 on last trading day

