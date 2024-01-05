Godrej Industries share price Today Live Updates : Godrej Industries sees stock gains today

Godrej Industries Share Price Today : On the last day, Godrej Industries had an opening price of ₹793.9 and a closing price of ₹793.45. The stock's highest price during the day was ₹832.5, while the lowest was ₹787.05. The company has a market capitalization of ₹27,635.58 crore. The 52-week high for Godrej Industries is ₹824, and the 52-week low is ₹395.2. The stock had a trading volume of 34,871 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Godrej Industries is ₹820.8. There has been a 3.45% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 27.35.
On the last day of trading for Godrej Industries on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 34,871. The closing price for the shares was ₹793.45.
