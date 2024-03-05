Godrej Industries Share Price Live blog for 05 Mar 2024

Godrej Industries Share Price Today : Godrej Industries opened at ₹803.15 and closed at ₹814.05 on the latest trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹819.7 and a low of ₹798.35. The market capitalization of the company stands at ₹27,095.19 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹911.15, while the 52-week low is ₹395.2. The BSE volume for the day was 3430 shares traded.

