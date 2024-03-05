Godrej Industries Share Price Live blog for 05 Mar 2024

Godrej Industries stock price went down today, 05 Mar 2024, by -1.14 %. The stock closed at 814.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 804.75 per share. Investors should monitor Godrej Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Godrej Industries Share Price Today : Godrej Industries opened at ₹803.15 and closed at ₹814.05 on the latest trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹819.7 and a low of ₹798.35. The market capitalization of the company stands at ₹27,095.19 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹911.15, while the 52-week low is ₹395.2. The BSE volume for the day was 3430 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
05 Mar 2024, 08:00:58 AM IST
Godrej Industries share price Live :Godrej Industries closed at ₹814.05 on last trading day
On the last day, Godrej Industries had a trading volume of 3430 shares on the BSE with a closing price of ₹814.05.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!