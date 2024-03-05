Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Godrej Industries Share Price Live blog for 05 Mar 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Godrej Industries stock price went down today, 05 Mar 2024, by -1.14 %. The stock closed at 814.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 804.75 per share. Investors should monitor Godrej Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Godrej Industries Stock Price Today

Godrej Industries Share Price Today : Godrej Industries opened at 803.15 and closed at 814.05 on the latest trading day. The stock reached a high of 819.7 and a low of 798.35. The market capitalization of the company stands at 27,095.19 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 911.15, while the 52-week low is 395.2. The BSE volume for the day was 3430 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Mar 2024, 08:00 AM IST Godrej Industries share price Live :Godrej Industries closed at ₹814.05 on last trading day

On the last day, Godrej Industries had a trading volume of 3430 shares on the BSE with a closing price of 814.05.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!