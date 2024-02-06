Godrej Industries share price Today Live Updates : Godrej Industries sees gains in trading today

Godrej Industries Share Price Today : On the last day, Godrej Industries opened at ₹869.9 and closed at ₹864.85. The stock reached a high of ₹883 and a low of ₹854.95. The market capitalization of the company is ₹29,431.82 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹911.15 and the 52-week low is ₹395.2. The BSE volume for the day was 6,671 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
