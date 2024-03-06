Active Stocks
LIVE UPDATES

Godrej Industries share price Today Live Updates : Godrej Industries Sees Positive Trading Day

2 min read . Updated: 06 Mar 2024, 09:49 AM IST
Livemint

Godrej Industries stock price went up today, 06 Mar 2024, by 0.5 %. The stock closed at 794.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 798.4 per share. Investors should monitor Godrej Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Godrej Industries Stock Price TodayPremium
Godrej Industries Stock Price Today

Godrej Industries Share Price Today : Godrej Industries opened at 802.1 and closed at 806.2 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 813.35 and a low of 786.2. The market capitalization of Godrej Industries is 27170.94 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 911.15 and the 52-week low is 395.2. On the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 15763.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Mar 2024, 09:49:12 AM IST

Godrej Industries share price update :Godrej Industries trading at ₹798.4, up 0.5% from yesterday's ₹794.45

Godrej Industries stock is currently priced at 798.4, with a percent change of 0.5% and a net change of 3.95. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

06 Mar 2024, 09:36:06 AM IST

Godrej Industries share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.64%
3 Months16.83%
6 Months47.52%
YTD7.46%
1 Year82.98%
06 Mar 2024, 09:07:10 AM IST

Godrej Industries share price Today :Godrej Industries trading at ₹807, up 0.1% from yesterday's ₹806.2

Godrej Industries stock is currently priced at 807 with a percent change of 0.1 and a net change of 0.8. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

06 Mar 2024, 08:10:58 AM IST

Godrej Industries share price Live :Godrej Industries closed at ₹806.2 on last trading day

On the last day, Godrej Industries had a BSE volume of 15763 shares with a closing price of 806.2.

