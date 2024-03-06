Godrej Industries share price Today Live Updates : Godrej Industries Sees Positive Trading Day

Godrej Industries Share Price Today : Godrej Industries opened at ₹802.1 and closed at ₹806.2 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹813.35 and a low of ₹786.2. The market capitalization of Godrej Industries is ₹27170.94 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹911.15 and the 52-week low is ₹395.2. On the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 15763.
Godrej Industries stock is currently priced at ₹798.4, with a percent change of 0.5% and a net change of 3.95. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.64%
|3 Months
|16.83%
|6 Months
|47.52%
|YTD
|7.46%
|1 Year
|82.98%
Godrej Industries stock is currently priced at ₹807 with a percent change of 0.1 and a net change of 0.8. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
On the last day, Godrej Industries had a BSE volume of 15763 shares with a closing price of ₹806.2.
