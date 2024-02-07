Hello User
Godrej Industries share price Today Live Updates : Godrej Industries Surges in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:13 AM IST
Livemint

Godrej Industries stock price went up today, 07 Feb 2024, by 2.89 %. The stock closed at 877.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 902.85 per share. Investors should monitor Godrej Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Godrej Industries Stock Price Today

Godrej Industries Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Godrej Industries was 882, while the closing price was 879.2. The stock reached a high of 903.35 and a low of 874.5. The market capitalization of the company is 29,898.14 crore. The 52-week high is 911.15, while the 52-week low is 395.2. The BSE volume for the day was 211,609 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Feb 2024, 09:13 AM IST Godrej Industries share price Today :Godrej Industries trading at ₹902.85, up 2.89% from yesterday's ₹877.45

Godrej Industries stock is currently trading at a price of 902.85, with a percent change of 2.89. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 2.89% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 25.4, suggesting a significant increase in value. Overall, the stock seems to be performing well in the current market.

07 Feb 2024, 08:01 AM IST Godrej Industries share price Live :Godrej Industries closed at ₹879.2 on last trading day

On the last day, Godrej Industries had a trading volume of 211,609 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 879.2.

