Godrej Industries share price Today Live Updates : Godrej Industries sees gains in trading today

On the last day, Godrej Industries opened at ₹650.05 and closed at ₹652.15. The stock reached a high of ₹676.25 and a low of ₹650.05 during the day. The market capitalization of Godrej Industries is ₹22,655.87 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹733.3 and the 52-week low is ₹395.2. The total BSE volume for the day was 18,601 shares.
The current day's low price for Godrej Industries stock is ₹661.9 and the high price is ₹672.9.
The current data for Godrej Industries stock shows that the price is ₹672.9 with a percent change of 3.18 and a net change of 20.75. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement, increasing by 3.18% or ₹20.75. This information provides an overview of the recent performance of Godrej Industries stock.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|8.48%
|3 Months
|45.22%
|6 Months
|51.12%
|YTD
|56.76%
|1 Year
|59.15%
Godrej Industries stock is currently priced at ₹672.9. The stock has experienced a 3.18 percent increase, resulting in a net change of 20.75.
On the last day of trading, Godrej Industries witnessed a total volume of 18601 shares being traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange. The closing price for the stock was ₹652.15.
