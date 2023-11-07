Hello User
Godrej Industries share price Today Live Updates : Godrej Industries sees gains in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Godrej Industries stock price went up today, 07 Nov 2023, by 3.18 %. The stock closed at 652.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 672.9 per share. Investors should monitor Godrej Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Godrej Industries

On the last day, Godrej Industries opened at 650.05 and closed at 652.15. The stock reached a high of 676.25 and a low of 650.05 during the day. The market capitalization of Godrej Industries is 22,655.87 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 733.3 and the 52-week low is 395.2. The total BSE volume for the day was 18,601 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Nov 2023, 10:16 AM IST Godrej Industries share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Godrej Industries stock is 661.9 and the high price is 672.9.

07 Nov 2023, 09:59 AM IST Godrej Industries Live Updates

07 Nov 2023, 09:40 AM IST Godrej Industries share price update :Godrej Industries trading at ₹672.9, up 3.18% from yesterday's ₹652.15

The current data for Godrej Industries stock shows that the price is 672.9 with a percent change of 3.18 and a net change of 20.75. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement, increasing by 3.18% or 20.75. This information provides an overview of the recent performance of Godrej Industries stock.

07 Nov 2023, 09:40 AM IST Godrej Industries share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week8.48%
3 Months45.22%
6 Months51.12%
YTD56.76%
1 Year59.15%
07 Nov 2023, 08:09 AM IST Godrej Industries share price Live :Godrej Industries closed at ₹652.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Godrej Industries witnessed a total volume of 18601 shares being traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange. The closing price for the stock was 652.15.

