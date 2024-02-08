Hello User
Godrej Industries share price Today Live Updates : Godrej Industries' stocks drop in trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:12 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Godrej Industries stock price went down today, 08 Feb 2024, by -2.05 %. The stock closed at 877.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 859.5 per share. Investors should monitor Godrej Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Godrej Industries Stock Price Today

Godrej Industries Share Price Today : On the last day, Godrej Industries opened at 902.85 and closed at 877.45. The stock reached a high of 902.85 and a low of 850 during the day. The market capitalization of Godrej Industries is 28,938.57 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 911.15 and the 52-week low is 395.2. A total of 7,148 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Feb 2024, 09:12 AM IST Godrej Industries share price Today :Godrej Industries trading at ₹859.5, down -2.05% from yesterday's ₹877.45

The current data for Godrej Industries stock shows that the price is 859.5 with a percent change of -2.05 and a net change of -17.95. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value.

08 Feb 2024, 08:05 AM IST Godrej Industries share price Live :Godrej Industries closed at ₹877.45 on last trading day

On the last day, Godrej Industries had a trading volume of 7148 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 877.45.

