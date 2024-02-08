Godrej Industries share price Today Live Updates : Godrej Industries' stocks drop in trading

Godrej Industries Share Price Today : On the last day, Godrej Industries opened at ₹902.85 and closed at ₹877.45. The stock reached a high of ₹902.85 and a low of ₹850 during the day. The market capitalization of Godrej Industries is ₹28,938.57 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹911.15 and the 52-week low is ₹395.2. A total of 7,148 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.