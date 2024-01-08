Hello User
Godrej Industries Share Price Live blog for 08 Jan 2024

1 min read . 08:01 AM IST
Livemint

Godrej Industries stock price went up today, 08 Jan 2024, by 2.75 %. The stock closed at 823.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 845.8 per share. Investors should monitor Godrej Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Godrej Industries Stock Price Today

Godrej Industries Share Price Today : Godrej Industries' stock opened at 832.85 and closed at 823.15 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 854.5 and a low of 813.2. The market capitalization of the company is 28,477.3 crore. The 52-week high and low prices are 854.5 and 395.2, respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 33,707 shares on the BSE.

08 Jan 2024, 08:01 AM IST Godrej Industries share price Live :Godrej Industries closed at ₹823.15 on last trading day

On the last day, Godrej Industries had a trading volume of 33,707 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 823.15.

