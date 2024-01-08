Godrej Industries Share Price Live blog for 08 Jan 2024

Godrej Industries Share Price Today : Godrej Industries' stock opened at ₹832.85 and closed at ₹823.15 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹854.5 and a low of ₹813.2. The market capitalization of the company is ₹28,477.3 crore. The 52-week high and low prices are ₹854.5 and ₹395.2, respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 33,707 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.