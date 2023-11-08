Hello User
Godrej Industries share price Today Live Updates : Godrej Industries sees stock rise in trading

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:41 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Godrej Industries stock price went up today, 08 Nov 2023, by 1.19 %. The stock closed at 658.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 666 per share. Investors should monitor Godrej Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Godrej Industries

Godrej Industries' stock opened at 672.9 and closed at 673.05 on the last day. The highest price recorded during the day was 672.9, while the lowest price was 657. With a market capitalization of 22,251.84 crore, the stock's 52-week high and low were 733.3 and 395.2, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 8,309 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Nov 2023, 10:41 AM IST Godrej Industries share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Adani Wilmar307.73.251.07703.0303.4539991.11
Hatsun Agro Product1121.0-3.95-0.351231.95786.024970.08
Godrej Industries665.57.31.11733.3395.222403.28
Bikaji Foods International517.1-2.25-0.43533.05303.0512902.16
Shree Renuka Sugars52.40.230.4465.639.511153.29
08 Nov 2023, 10:23 AM IST Godrej Industries share price live: Today's Price range

Godrej Industries stock reached a low of 660 and a high of 667.85 for the day.

08 Nov 2023, 10:20 AM IST Godrej Industries share price Live :Godrej Industries trading at ₹666, up 1.19% from yesterday's ₹658.2

The current stock price of Godrej Industries is 666, which represents a 1.19% increase from the previous trading day. This equates to a net change of 7.8 points.

Click here for Godrej Industries Profit Loss

08 Nov 2023, 10:00 AM IST Godrej Industries Live Updates

08 Nov 2023, 09:49 AM IST Godrej Industries share price update :Godrej Industries trading at ₹663, up 0.73% from yesterday's ₹658.2

As of the current data, the stock price of Godrej Industries is 663. There has been a percent change of 0.73, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 4.8, suggesting that the stock price has risen by 4.8 points.

08 Nov 2023, 09:36 AM IST Godrej Industries share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.65%
3 Months37.26%
6 Months48.13%
YTD53.06%
1 Year55.74%
08 Nov 2023, 09:19 AM IST Godrej Industries share price Today :Godrej Industries trading at ₹663.3, up 0.77% from yesterday's ₹658.2

The current stock price of Godrej Industries is 663.3, with a percent change of 0.77. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 5.1, which means the stock price has increased by 5.1 units.

08 Nov 2023, 08:11 AM IST Godrej Industries share price Live :Godrej Industries closed at ₹673.05 on last trading day

On the last day, Godrej Industries had a trading volume of 8309 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 673.05.

