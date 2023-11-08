Godrej Industries share price Today Live Updates : Godrej Industries sees stock rise in trading

Godrej Industries' stock opened at ₹672.9 and closed at ₹673.05 on the last day. The highest price recorded during the day was ₹672.9, while the lowest price was ₹657. With a market capitalization of ₹22,251.84 crore, the stock's 52-week high and low were ₹733.3 and ₹395.2, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 8,309 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Adani Wilmar
|307.7
|3.25
|1.07
|703.0
|303.45
|39991.11
|Hatsun Agro Product
|1121.0
|-3.95
|-0.35
|1231.95
|786.0
|24970.08
|Godrej Industries
|665.5
|7.3
|1.11
|733.3
|395.2
|22403.28
|Bikaji Foods International
|517.1
|-2.25
|-0.43
|533.05
|303.05
|12902.16
|Shree Renuka Sugars
|52.4
|0.23
|0.44
|65.6
|39.5
|11153.29
Godrej Industries stock reached a low of ₹660 and a high of ₹667.85 for the day.
The current stock price of Godrej Industries is ₹666, which represents a 1.19% increase from the previous trading day. This equates to a net change of 7.8 points.
Click here for Godrej Industries Profit Loss
As of the current data, the stock price of Godrej Industries is ₹663. There has been a percent change of 0.73, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 4.8, suggesting that the stock price has risen by 4.8 points.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.65%
|3 Months
|37.26%
|6 Months
|48.13%
|YTD
|53.06%
|1 Year
|55.74%
The current stock price of Godrej Industries is ₹663.3, with a percent change of 0.77. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 5.1, which means the stock price has increased by 5.1 units.
On the last day, Godrej Industries had a trading volume of 8309 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was ₹673.05.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!