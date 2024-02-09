Hello User
Godrej Industries Share Price Live blog for 09 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:12 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Godrej Industries stock price went down today, 09 Feb 2024, by -1.32 %. The stock closed at 857.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 846.5 per share. Investors should monitor Godrej Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Godrej Industries Stock Price Today

Godrej Industries Share Price Today : On the last day, Godrej Industries opened at 865 and closed at 857.8. The stock touched a high of 867.55 and a low of 846.5. The market capitalization of Godrej Industries is 28,500.87 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 911.15 and the 52-week low is 395.2. The BSE volume for Godrej Industries was 5,607 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Feb 2024, 08:12 AM IST Godrej Industries share price Live :Godrej Industries closed at ₹857.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Godrej Industries on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 5607 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 857.8.

