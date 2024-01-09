Hello User
Godrej Industries share price Today Live Updates : Godrej Industries stocks plummet as investors express concern

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:01 AM IST
Livemint

Godrej Industries stock price went down today, 09 Jan 2024, by -0.1 %. The stock closed at 880.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 879.8 per share. Investors should monitor Godrej Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Godrej Industries Stock Price Today

Godrej Industries Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Godrej Industries had an opening price of 850.6 and a closing price of 845.8. The stock's high for the day was 902.65 and the low was 839.95. The market capitalization of the company is 29,652.35 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 854.5 and the 52-week low is 395.2. The volume of shares traded on the BSE was 172,060.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Jan 2024, 10:01 AM IST Godrej Industries Live Updates

09 Jan 2024, 09:52 AM IST Godrej Industries share price update :Godrej Industries trading at ₹879.8, down -0.1% from yesterday's ₹880.7

The current data of Godrej Industries stock shows that the stock price is 879.8. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price with a percent change of -0.1. The net change in the stock price is -0.9.

09 Jan 2024, 09:39 AM IST Godrej Industries share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week12.66%
3 Months18.93%
6 Months79.88%
YTD18.02%
1 Year94.68%
09 Jan 2024, 09:01 AM IST Godrej Industries share price Today :Godrej Industries trading at ₹880.7, up 4.13% from yesterday's ₹845.8

The current data for Godrej Industries stock shows that the price is 880.7. There has been a percent change of 4.13, indicating an increase in the stock price. The net change is 34.9, which means the stock has increased by 34.9.

09 Jan 2024, 08:00 AM IST Godrej Industries share price Live :Godrej Industries closed at ₹845.8 on last trading day

On the last day, Godrej Industries recorded a trading volume of 172,060 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 845.8.

