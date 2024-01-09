Godrej Industries share price Today Live Updates : Godrej Industries stocks plummet as investors express concern

Godrej Industries Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Godrej Industries had an opening price of ₹850.6 and a closing price of ₹845.8. The stock's high for the day was ₹902.65 and the low was ₹839.95. The market capitalization of the company is ₹29,652.35 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹854.5 and the 52-week low is ₹395.2. The volume of shares traded on the BSE was 172,060.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of Godrej Industries stock shows that the stock price is ₹879.8. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price with a percent change of -0.1. The net change in the stock price is -0.9.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|12.66%
|3 Months
|18.93%
|6 Months
|79.88%
|YTD
|18.02%
|1 Year
|94.68%
The current data for Godrej Industries stock shows that the price is ₹880.7. There has been a percent change of 4.13, indicating an increase in the stock price. The net change is 34.9, which means the stock has increased by ₹34.9.
On the last day, Godrej Industries recorded a trading volume of 172,060 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹845.8.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!