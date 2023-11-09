Godrej Industries share price Today Live Updates : Godrej Industries sees green as trading outlook brightens

On the last trading day, Godrej Industries had an open price of ₹660 and a close price of ₹658.2. The stock had a high of ₹676.5 and a low of ₹648.35. The market capitalization of the company is ₹22,384.84 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹733.3 and ₹395.2 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 30,351 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Godrej Industries is ₹664.85. It has experienced a percent change of 1.01, indicating a small increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 6.65, suggesting a positive movement.

