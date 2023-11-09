Hello User
Godrej Industries share price Today Live Updates : Godrej Industries sees green as trading outlook brightens

1 min read . 09:04 AM IST Trade
Godrej Industries stock price went up today, 09 Nov 2023, by 1.01 %. The stock closed at 658.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 664.85 per share. Investors should monitor Godrej Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last trading day, Godrej Industries had an open price of 660 and a close price of 658.2. The stock had a high of 676.5 and a low of 648.35. The market capitalization of the company is 22,384.84 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 733.3 and 395.2 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 30,351 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Nov 2023, 09:04 AM IST Godrej Industries share price Today :Godrej Industries trading at ₹664.85, up 1.01% from yesterday's ₹658.2

The current stock price of Godrej Industries is 664.85. It has experienced a percent change of 1.01, indicating a small increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 6.65, suggesting a positive movement.

09 Nov 2023, 08:14 AM IST Godrej Industries share price Live :Godrej Industries closed at ₹658.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Godrej Industries on the BSE had a volume of 30,351 shares. The closing price for the stock was 658.2.

