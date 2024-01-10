Hello User
Godrej Industries Share Price Live blog for 10 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:12 AM IST
Livemint

Godrej Industries stock price went down today, 10 Jan 2024, by -3.78 %. The stock closed at 880.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 847.4 per share. Investors should monitor Godrej Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Godrej Industries Stock Price Today

Godrej Industries Share Price Today : On the last day, Godrej Industries opened at 885.9 and closed at 880.7. The highest price reached during the day was 898, while the lowest price was 835.95. The market capitalization of Godrej Industries is 28,531.17 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 902.65, and the 52-week low is 395.2. The BSE volume for the day was 67,452 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Jan 2024, 08:12 AM IST Godrej Industries share price Live :Godrej Industries closed at ₹880.7 on last trading day

On the last day, the trading volume of Godrej Industries on the BSE was 67,452 shares. The closing price of the stock was 880.7.

