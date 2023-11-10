Godrej Industries Share Price Live blog for 10 Nov 2023

On the last day, Godrej Industries opened at ₹655.05 and closed at ₹658.6. The stock reached a high of ₹670.3 and a low of ₹654.1. The market capitalization of the company is ₹22,305.71 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹733.3 and the 52-week low is ₹395.2. The trading volume on the BSE was 30,908 shares.
10 Nov 2023, 08:14 AM IST
Godrej Industries share price Live :Godrej Industries closed at ₹658.6 on last trading day
