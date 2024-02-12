Hello User
Godrej Industries share price Today Live Updates : Godrej Industries Shares Plunge in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:52 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Godrej Industries stock price went down today, 12 Feb 2024, by -3.37 %. The stock closed at 833.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 805.25 per share. Investors should monitor Godrej Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Godrej Industries Stock Price Today

Godrej Industries Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Godrej Industries opened at 847.1 and closed at 850.7. The stock reached a high of 847.1 and a low of 816.15 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 28,032.87 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 911.15 and the 52-week low is 395.2. The BSE volume for the stock was 16,634 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Feb 2024, 09:52 AM IST Godrej Industries Live Updates

12 Feb 2024, 09:43 AM IST Godrej Industries share price update :Godrej Industries trading at ₹805.25, down -3.37% from yesterday's ₹833.3

The current stock price of Godrej Industries is 805.25. There has been a 3.37% decrease in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -28.05.

12 Feb 2024, 09:38 AM IST Godrej Industries share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.85%
3 Months12.79%
6 Months66.29%
YTD11.69%
1 Year93.45%
12 Feb 2024, 09:05 AM IST Godrej Industries share price Today :Godrej Industries trading at ₹832.6, down -2.13% from yesterday's ₹850.7

The current data shows that the stock price of Godrej Industries is 832.6. It has experienced a percent change of -2.13, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -18.1, meaning that the stock has decreased by 18.1 points.

12 Feb 2024, 08:10 AM IST Godrej Industries share price Live :Godrej Industries closed at ₹850.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Godrej Industries on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 16,634 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 850.7.

